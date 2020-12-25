Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $145.87 Million

Equities analysts expect that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) will announce sales of $145.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Alarm.com’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $147.22 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $142.67 million. Alarm.com posted sales of $140.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Alarm.com will report full year sales of $598.29 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $595.10 million to $599.64 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $635.91 million, with estimates ranging from $598.22 million to $646.73 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Alarm.com.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.18. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $158.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Alarm.com’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALRM. Raymond James raised their price target on Alarm.com from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Alarm.com from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Alarm.com from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alarm.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.75.

In related news, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.65, for a total transaction of $181,462.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,882,329.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $65,911.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,370.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 229,755 shares of company stock worth $16,155,738. Corporate insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Alarm.com by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,097,033 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $392,110,000 after purchasing an additional 219,566 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alarm.com by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,665,265 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $302,356,000 after purchasing an additional 674,339 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alarm.com by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,966,558 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $163,902,000 after purchasing an additional 728,403 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alarm.com by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,681,501 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,903,000 after purchasing an additional 12,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Alarm.com by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,409,840 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,894,000 after purchasing an additional 12,941 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alarm.com stock traded down $2.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,974. Alarm.com has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $102.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.24.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, video analytics, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

Recommended Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alarm.com (ALRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.