Alexa King Sells 43,659 Shares of FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) Stock

FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) EVP Alexa King sold 43,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $786,023.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 420,656 shares in the company, valued at $7,573,364.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Alexa King also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 21st, Alexa King sold 56,532 shares of FireEye stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $1,132,335.96.

NASDAQ:FEYE opened at $22.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.60 and a beta of 1.16. FireEye, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.54 and a 12 month high of $25.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.49 and its 200 day moving average is $13.97.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The information security company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.16. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 13.83% and a negative net margin of 23.48%. The business had revenue of $238.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.32 million. On average, research analysts forecast that FireEye, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in FireEye by 9.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 487,785 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $5,939,000 after purchasing an additional 41,347 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in FireEye during the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in FireEye by 25.2% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 375,112 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after purchasing an additional 75,480 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in FireEye during the third quarter valued at approximately $787,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in FireEye by 189.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 31,455 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays downgraded FireEye from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Truist downgraded FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.68.

About FireEye

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. The company provides network, email, endpoint, and cloud security solutions, as well as customer support and maintenance services. It also offers Helix Security Platform, a cloud-hosted security platform; Security Validation Platform against cyber attacks; Dynamic Threat Intelligence cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; and Mandiant Threat Intelligence that offers subscriptions to threat intelligence reports to organizations for defending cyber threats.

