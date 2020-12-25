Alexa King Sells 43,659 Shares of FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) Stock

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2020

FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) EVP Alexa King sold 43,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $786,023.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 420,656 shares in the company, valued at $7,573,364.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Alexa King also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, December 21st, Alexa King sold 56,532 shares of FireEye stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $1,132,335.96.

NASDAQ:FEYE opened at $22.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.60 and a beta of 1.16. FireEye, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.54 and a 12 month high of $25.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.49 and its 200 day moving average is $13.97.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The information security company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.16. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 13.83% and a negative net margin of 23.48%. The business had revenue of $238.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.32 million. On average, research analysts forecast that FireEye, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in FireEye by 9.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 487,785 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $5,939,000 after purchasing an additional 41,347 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in FireEye during the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in FireEye by 25.2% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 375,112 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after purchasing an additional 75,480 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in FireEye during the third quarter valued at approximately $787,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in FireEye by 189.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 31,455 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays downgraded FireEye from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Truist downgraded FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.68.

About FireEye

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. The company provides network, email, endpoint, and cloud security solutions, as well as customer support and maintenance services. It also offers Helix Security Platform, a cloud-hosted security platform; Security Validation Platform against cyber attacks; Dynamic Threat Intelligence cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; and Mandiant Threat Intelligence that offers subscriptions to threat intelligence reports to organizations for defending cyber threats.

Read More: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for FireEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FireEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit