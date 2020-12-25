Alexco Resource Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU)

Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 5,773 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 450% compared to the average daily volume of 1,049 call options.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Alexco Resource from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXU. Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alexco Resource in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Alexco Resource in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alexco Resource in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Alexco Resource in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Alexco Resource in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

AXU opened at $2.94 on Friday. Alexco Resource has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $3.50.

Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.60 million during the quarter.

About Alexco Resource

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interests in the majority of the historic Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 725 quartz mining leases, 873 quartz claims, 24 placer mining claims, one quartz mining license and 50% of three quartz mining leases, and two crown grants 50% of three quartz mining leases covering an area of 233 square kilometers located in Yukon Territory.

