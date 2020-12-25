Algorand (ALGO) 1-Day Volume Tops $64.77 Million

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 25th. One Algorand coin can now be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001264 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinEx, BitMax and Hotbit. During the last week, Algorand has traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Algorand has a market capitalization of $368.74 million and $64.77 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004040 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001263 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.02 or 0.00133442 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00021034 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.04 or 0.00666984 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.87 or 0.00161143 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.34 or 0.00352962 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.69 or 0.00095748 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00059604 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,178,801,204 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation . The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation

Algorand Coin Trading

Algorand can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, Hotbit and BitMax. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

