Alibaba Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 426,660 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 827% compared to the typical daily volume of 46,011 put options.
BABA opened at $222.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $600.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Alibaba Group has a one year low of $169.95 and a one year high of $319.32.
Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $16.28. The business had revenue of $155.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $13.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages recently commented on BABA. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. China Renaissance Securities lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.39.
Alibaba Group Company Profile
Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.
Featured Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.