Alibaba Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 426,660 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 827% compared to the typical daily volume of 46,011 put options.

BABA opened at $222.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $600.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Alibaba Group has a one year low of $169.95 and a one year high of $319.32.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $16.28. The business had revenue of $155.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $13.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Third Point LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 2,525,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $742,300,000 after acquiring an additional 525,000 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pinnacle Bank grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 144.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 164 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,827,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,419,240,000 after acquiring an additional 636,989 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BABA. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. China Renaissance Securities lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.39.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.