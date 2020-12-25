Alphacat Hits Market Capitalization of $757,118.67 (ACAT)

Alphacat (CURRENCY:ACAT) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 25th. One Alphacat token can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, HitBTC, Hotbit and Switcheo Network. During the last week, Alphacat has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Alphacat has a market capitalization of $757,118.67 and approximately $58,784.00 worth of Alphacat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004101 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001311 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.34 or 0.00132683 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00021095 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.21 or 0.00669698 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.38 or 0.00161577 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.29 or 0.00358163 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00062075 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.70 or 0.00097231 BTC.

About Alphacat

Alphacat launched on August 3rd, 2017. Alphacat’s total supply is 6,250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,790,428,084 tokens. The Reddit community for Alphacat is /r/alphacat_io . The official message board for Alphacat is medium.com/@AlphacatGlobal . Alphacat’s official Twitter account is @ACAT_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alphacat’s official website is www.alphacat.io

Buying and Selling Alphacat

Alphacat can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Kucoin, Hotbit and Switcheo Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alphacat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alphacat should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alphacat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

