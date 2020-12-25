Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINE) Receives $18.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PINE. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Alpine Income Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust in the second quarter worth $102,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the second quarter worth $305,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the second quarter worth $852,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the second quarter worth $281,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 3,163.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 22,020 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:PINE traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $14.43. The stock had a trading volume of 15,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,308. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.25 and its 200 day moving average is $15.05. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 52 week low of $7.74 and a 52 week high of $19.83.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NASDAQ:PINE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

