Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINE) Receives $18.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2020

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PINE. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Alpine Income Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust in the second quarter worth $102,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the second quarter worth $305,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the second quarter worth $852,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the second quarter worth $281,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 3,163.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 22,020 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:PINE traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $14.43. The stock had a trading volume of 15,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,308. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.25 and its 200 day moving average is $15.05. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 52 week low of $7.74 and a 52 week high of $19.83.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NASDAQ:PINE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

Featured Article: Dogs of the Dow

Analyst Recommendations for Alpine Income Property Trust (NASDAQ:PINE)

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit