Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2020

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AYX. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Alteryx from $180.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Alteryx in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Alteryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Alteryx from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.07.

Shares of NYSE:AYX opened at $128.94 on Wednesday. Alteryx has a fifty-two week low of $75.17 and a fifty-two week high of $185.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -477.56 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.25. Alteryx had a positive return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $129.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Alteryx will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Robert Scott Jones sold 1,598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.86, for a total value of $181,948.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 1,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.38, for a total value of $148,481.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,263,372 shares of company stock worth $259,521,902. Company insiders own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Alteryx during the second quarter worth approximately $326,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alteryx by 36.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 369.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 17.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx during the second quarter valued at about $466,000. 69.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

