Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its position in Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,101 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Amalgamated Bank were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Amalgamated Bank by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 396.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 83,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 14,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Amalgamated Bank from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded Amalgamated Bank from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Amalgamated Bank from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amalgamated Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Amalgamated Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAL opened at $13.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $433.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.88. Amalgamated Bank has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $19.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.07.

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $58.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.15 million. Research analysts anticipate that Amalgamated Bank will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 18th. Amalgamated Bank’s payout ratio is 21.48%.

Amalgamated Bank Profile

Amalgamated Bank engages in the provision of financial services. The firm also offers commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody solutions. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

