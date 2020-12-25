Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

ABEV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Ambev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. HSBC raised Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered Ambev from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Ambev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Ambev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Get Ambev alerts:

ABEV stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.05. 3,918,787 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,966,689. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.59. Ambev has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $4.75. The company has a market cap of $47.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.06.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Ambev had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 13.86%. Analysts forecast that Ambev will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABEV. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Ambev by 43.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,371,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,730 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambev in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ambev by 53.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 45,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 15,811 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ambev by 113.0% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 388,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 205,900 shares during the period. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ambev by 0.7% during the third quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 2,935,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,635,000 after purchasing an additional 19,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

Ambev Company Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee, brands.

Featured Article: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.