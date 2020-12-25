American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS) Shares Up 0.5%

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS) shares shot up 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.06 and last traded at $2.02. 27,874 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 108,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.01.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.10 million, a P/E ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 1.29.

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile (NYSE:AMS)

American Shared Hospital Services leases radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

