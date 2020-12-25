AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) CFO Sells $204,125.88 in Stock

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) CFO William Joseph Burke sold 1,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.54, for a total value of $204,125.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,586,326.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

William Joseph Burke also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AMETEK alerts:

On Friday, December 18th, William Joseph Burke sold 238 shares of AMETEK stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total value of $28,205.38.

NYSE AME opened at $119.04 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.82 and a 12 month high of $121.69. The stock has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 18.77%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. AMETEK’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balentine LLC boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 36.0% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 55.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the third quarter valued at $50,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 147.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 124.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on AMETEK from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AMETEK from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on AMETEK from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMETEK presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.27.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.