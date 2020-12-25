Ampleforth (AMPL) Hits Market Cap of $192.70 Million

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded up 9.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. One Ampleforth token can currently be purchased for $0.86 or 0.00003518 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy and Ethfinex. During the last week, Ampleforth has traded down 14.4% against the dollar. Ampleforth has a market cap of $192.70 million and approximately $4.13 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00047871 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000243 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00005287 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004090 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $81.15 or 0.00330992 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00032388 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00016521 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004078 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Ampleforth Profile

Ampleforth (AMPL) is a token. Its launch date was June 14th, 2019. Ampleforth’s total supply is 380,647,509 tokens and its circulating supply is 223,434,272 tokens. Ampleforth’s official message board is www.ampleforth.org/# . Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org

Buying and Selling Ampleforth

Ampleforth can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ampleforth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ampleforth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

