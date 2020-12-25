Amplify Energy (NASDAQ:AMPY) Trading 8.1% Higher

Amplify Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:AMPY)’s stock price was up 8.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.48 and last traded at $1.46. Approximately 1,987,450 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 141% from the average daily volume of 823,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMPY shares. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Amplify Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.20 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amplify Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th.

The stock has a market cap of $55.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.07.

Amplify Energy (NASDAQ:AMPY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $52.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.20 million. Amplify Energy had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 6.27%.

In other news, Director Fir Tree Capital Management Lp sold 8,548,485 shares of Amplify Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total value of $9,317,848.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 9,911,568 shares of company stock valued at $10,680,525 in the last quarter. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amplify Energy by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 643,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 301,600 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Amplify Energy by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 304,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 47,552 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Amplify Energy by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 269,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 142,045 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Amplify Energy by 438.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 256,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 208,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Amplify Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Amplify Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMPY)

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and South Texas.

