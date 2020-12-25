Analysts Anticipate Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.61 Billion

Analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) will post $2.61 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Newell Brands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.58 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.64 billion. Newell Brands reported sales of $2.62 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newell Brands will report full-year sales of $9.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.27 billion to $9.33 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $9.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.53 billion to $9.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Newell Brands.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 1.11%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NWL shares. BidaskClub downgraded Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Newell Brands from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Newell Brands in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:NWL opened at $21.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.61, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.06. Newell Brands has a 52-week low of $10.44 and a 52-week high of $22.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 54.12%.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Appliances and Cookware, Food and Commercial, Home and Outdoor Living, and Learning and Development. The Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr.

