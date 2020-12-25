Analysts Expect Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) to announce ($0.23) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Alphatec’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.30). Alphatec reported earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 91.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alphatec will report full-year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.95). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.08). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Alphatec.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $41.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 million. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 266.45% and a negative net margin of 51.95%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ATEC. Cowen started coverage on shares of Alphatec in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Alphatec from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Alphatec in a report on Monday. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Alphatec from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Alphatec in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alphatec presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.57.

In related news, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 62,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $540,741.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,016,092 shares in the company, valued at $8,758,713.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Sponsel sold 89,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total transaction of $852,290.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 571,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,415,324.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 324.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 479,707 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 366,701 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,722 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,196,637 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,624,000 after acquiring an additional 553,273 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Alphatec by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,698 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 27,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Alphatec in the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors own 31.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATEC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.10. 289,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,723. Alphatec has a 1-year low of $2.19 and a 1-year high of $14.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.20 and a 200 day moving average of $7.49.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to meet the surgeon's needs and to maximize patient outcomes; LLICO access system, a minimally invasive posterior thoracolumbar access system; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a comprehensive thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

