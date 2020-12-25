Analysts Expect NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.17 Million

Analysts expect that NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) will report $7.17 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.14 million and the highest is $8.20 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that NexPoint Real Estate Finance will report full-year sales of $19.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.39 million to $20.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $31.94 million, with estimates ranging from $28.17 million to $35.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NexPoint Real Estate Finance.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NREF. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a report on Friday, December 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of NYSE NREF opened at $16.42 on Friday. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a twelve month low of $6.34 and a twelve month high of $20.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.35, a current ratio of 1,712.96 and a quick ratio of 1,712.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Company Profile

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

