Analysts Expect Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.39 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) will post $5.39 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Truist Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.44 billion and the lowest is $5.33 billion. Truist Financial posted sales of $3.63 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 48.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Truist Financial will report full year sales of $22.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.00 billion to $22.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $21.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.07 billion to $21.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Truist Financial.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 85.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $43.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.28.

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $153,706.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $67,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,201. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,387 shares of company stock worth $342,162 over the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Truist Financial by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,574,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,190,702,000 after purchasing an additional 381,648 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 37.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,473,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,793,995,000 after acquiring an additional 13,312,350 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 7.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,057,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,504,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771,230 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 4.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 17,790,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $668,020,000 after acquiring an additional 785,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 7.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,542,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $629,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TFC traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,276,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,387,403. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $63.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. Truist Financial has a fifty-two week low of $24.01 and a fifty-two week high of $56.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 41.19%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

