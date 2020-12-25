Analysts Issue Forecasts for Capital One Financial Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:COF)

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Capital One Financial in a report released on Monday, December 21st. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.36 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.35. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $3.06. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.32 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $127.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $86.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Capital One Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.68.

NYSE COF opened at $97.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.30. The stock has a market cap of $44.50 billion, a PE ratio of 48.65, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.71. Capital One Financial has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $107.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

In related news, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 1,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $186,675.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,247 shares in the company, valued at $8,668,465. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 31,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total transaction of $2,514,827.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,597,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,479,806.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 365,651 shares of company stock worth $29,864,682. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 88.3% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 3,843,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,226,000 after buying an additional 1,803,088 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 16.6% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,049,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $434,735,000 after purchasing an additional 859,517 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 55.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,731,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,431,000 after purchasing an additional 620,416 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 768.1% during the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 599,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,491,000 after purchasing an additional 530,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 144.2% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 892,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,890,000 after purchasing an additional 527,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

