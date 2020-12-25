Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ: CTSH) recently:

12/22/2020 – Cognizant Technology Solutions had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock.

12/18/2020 – Cognizant Technology Solutions is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/11/2020 – Cognizant Technology Solutions was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $93.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $84.00.

12/4/2020 – Cognizant Technology Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $80.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/27/2020 – Cognizant Technology Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $50.00 to $55.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/19/2020 – Cognizant Technology Solutions is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock.

11/5/2020 – Cognizant Technology Solutions was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/29/2020 – Cognizant Technology Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $77.00 to $82.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/29/2020 – Cognizant Technology Solutions was upgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $70.00.

10/29/2020 – Cognizant Technology Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $68.00 to $71.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/29/2020 – Cognizant Technology Solutions was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $79.00.

NASDAQ CTSH traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.07. 1,036,965 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,599,863. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $82.73. The company has a market cap of $43.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions Co alerts:

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. Equities research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

In other news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total transaction of $36,529.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,216,510.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total value of $53,169.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,786 shares in the company, valued at $719,662.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,284 shares of company stock valued at $2,651,462. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 144.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 475 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 212.1% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 515 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 55.6% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 630 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. 82.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

See Also: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.