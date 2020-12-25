Analysts Set AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) PT at $36.81

Shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.81.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered AdaptHealth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on AdaptHealth in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on AdaptHealth from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on AdaptHealth from $32.50 to $39.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on AdaptHealth in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company.

In other AdaptHealth news, Director Assured Investment Management sold 1,882,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total transaction of $52,601,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Shaw Rietkerk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.91, for a total value of $418,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 257,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,979,689.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,910,967 shares of company stock valued at $53,652,501 over the last ninety days. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Polar Capital LLP increased its holdings in AdaptHealth by 11,211.8% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,734,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,883 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AdaptHealth by 295.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,460,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,557 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,069,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,217,000 after buying an additional 495,014 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,912,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 727,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,715,000 after buying an additional 338,880 shares during the last quarter. 16.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AHCO traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.93. 194,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,529. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -632.06 and a beta of -0.06. AdaptHealth has a 1-year low of $10.29 and a 1-year high of $39.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). AdaptHealth had a positive return on equity of 10.08% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $284.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.76 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AdaptHealth will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, including CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

