Analysts Set Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Target Price at $10.17

Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.17.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AHH shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,866,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,625,000 after purchasing an additional 271,577 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,445,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,137,000 after acquiring an additional 28,010 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 7.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,707,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,939,000 after acquiring an additional 191,743 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 19.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,159,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,491,000 after acquiring an additional 349,846 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 172.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,136,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,306,000 after acquiring an additional 719,830 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AHH stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.12. The company had a trading volume of 68,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,053. The company has a quick ratio of 15.37, a current ratio of 15.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $876.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 0.76. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 52 week low of $6.40 and a 52 week high of $19.43.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $39.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.24 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 6.91%. On average, research analysts predict that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 29th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is currently 37.61%.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

