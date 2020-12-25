Analysts Set Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) PT at $27.67

Shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.67.

CSSE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, National Securities cut shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

CSSE stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.83. The stock had a trading volume of 30,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,682. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a one year low of $4.66 and a one year high of $20.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.58. The company has a market capitalization of $251.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.65.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $19.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.56 million. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative net margin of 59.26% and a negative return on equity of 73.57%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will post -3.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment news, major shareholder Greenhaven Road Investment Man sold 5,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total value of $83,109.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Mvm Funds Llc sold 25,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $406,347.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 315,020 shares of company stock worth $4,998,812 over the last 90 days. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSSE. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 509,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,354,000 after purchasing an additional 110,516 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 7,868 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 15,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 4,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.21% of the company’s stock.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc, a media company, engages in the production and distribution of video content in the United States and internationally. It distributes and exhibits video-on-demand (VOD) content directly to consumers through digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles, and the web through its owned and operated advertising-supported online VOD networks; distributes its and third-party owned content to end users in various digital platforms through its subscription-based VOD network; and operates a series of direct-to consumer advertising supported channels.

