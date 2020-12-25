Analysts Set Expectations for Equity Bancshares, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:EQBK)

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Equity Bancshares in a report issued on Tuesday, December 22nd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the bank will earn $1.04 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.26. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Equity Bancshares’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on EQBK. BidaskClub raised Equity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised Equity Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut Equity Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Equity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Equity Bancshares stock opened at $21.32 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $316.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 0.75. Equity Bancshares has a 12 month low of $12.49 and a 12 month high of $30.92.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $38.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.65 million. Equity Bancshares had a positive return on equity of 5.26% and a negative net margin of 42.38%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Equity Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Equity Bancshares by 504.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Equity Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $162,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Equity Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Equity Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.78% of the company’s stock.

Equity Bancshares Company Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

