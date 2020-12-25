Analysts Set FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) Price Target at $16.68

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2020

FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.68.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist lowered shares of FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered shares of FireEye from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

NASDAQ:FEYE traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.37. The company had a trading volume of 20,938,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,275,888. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.60 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.97. FireEye has a twelve month low of $7.54 and a twelve month high of $25.53.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The information security company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.16. FireEye had a negative net margin of 23.48% and a negative return on equity of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $238.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.32 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that FireEye will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FireEye news, EVP William T. Robbins sold 70,000 shares of FireEye stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $1,260,252.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 402,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,239,949.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William T. Robbins sold 30,000 shares of FireEye stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total transaction of $531,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 402,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,121,881.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 200,191 shares of company stock worth $3,709,911. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of FireEye by 6.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 75,401 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of FireEye by 203.6% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 41,679 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 27,952 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FireEye in the third quarter worth about $307,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FireEye in the third quarter worth about $791,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of FireEye by 4.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 85,664 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

About FireEye

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. The company provides network, email, endpoint, and cloud security solutions, as well as customer support and maintenance services. It also offers Helix Security Platform, a cloud-hosted security platform; Security Validation Platform against cyber attacks; Dynamic Threat Intelligence cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; and Mandiant Threat Intelligence that offers subscriptions to threat intelligence reports to organizations for defending cyber threats.

Featured Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Analyst Recommendations for FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE)

Receive News & Ratings for FireEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FireEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit