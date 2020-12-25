Analysts Set FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) Price Target at $16.68

FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.68.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist lowered shares of FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered shares of FireEye from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

NASDAQ:FEYE traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.37. The company had a trading volume of 20,938,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,275,888. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.60 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.97. FireEye has a twelve month low of $7.54 and a twelve month high of $25.53.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The information security company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.16. FireEye had a negative net margin of 23.48% and a negative return on equity of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $238.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.32 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that FireEye will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FireEye news, EVP William T. Robbins sold 70,000 shares of FireEye stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $1,260,252.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 402,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,239,949.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William T. Robbins sold 30,000 shares of FireEye stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total transaction of $531,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 402,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,121,881.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 200,191 shares of company stock worth $3,709,911. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of FireEye by 6.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 75,401 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of FireEye by 203.6% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 41,679 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 27,952 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FireEye in the third quarter worth about $307,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FireEye in the third quarter worth about $791,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of FireEye by 4.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 85,664 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. The company provides network, email, endpoint, and cloud security solutions, as well as customer support and maintenance services. It also offers Helix Security Platform, a cloud-hosted security platform; Security Validation Platform against cyber attacks; Dynamic Threat Intelligence cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; and Mandiant Threat Intelligence that offers subscriptions to threat intelligence reports to organizations for defending cyber threats.

