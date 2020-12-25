Analysts Set Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) PT at $86.52

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.52.

Several research analysts recently commented on LEN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. 140166 raised shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar stock opened at $80.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.40. The company has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.57. Lennar has a twelve month low of $25.42 and a twelve month high of $86.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 13.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.35%. Lennar’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lennar will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David M. Collins sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,978,255. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total value of $802,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 161,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,961,683.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,769 shares of company stock valued at $2,643,909 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Lennar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Lennar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Lennar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Lennar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.43% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.