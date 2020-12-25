Analysts Set Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) (LON:RIO) Target Price at GBX 5,122.69

Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) (LON:RIO) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 5,122.69 ($66.93).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 7,130 ($93.15) price objective on Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 5,200 ($67.94) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 5,645 ($73.75) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,400 ($70.55) target price on Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 5,900 ($77.08) target price on Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday.

RIO stock opened at GBX 5,574 ($72.82) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.56, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of £69.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5,102.52 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,779.77. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,954 ($38.59) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,758 ($75.23).

In other Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) news, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 11,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,979 ($65.05), for a total value of £577,862.74 ($754,981.37).

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

