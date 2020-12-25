Analysts Set Schroders plc (SDR.L) (LON:SDR) Price Target at GBX 2,688.78

Schroders plc (SDR.L) (LON:SDR) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,688.78 ($35.13).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “sell” rating on shares of Schroders plc (SDR.L) in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Schroders plc (SDR.L) in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,810 ($36.71) price objective on shares of Schroders plc (SDR.L) in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price objective on shares of Schroders plc (SDR.L) in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Schroders plc (SDR.L) in a research note on Monday, September 14th.

Schroders plc (SDR.L) stock traded up GBX 14 ($0.18) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 3,440 ($44.94). 42,406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.93, a current ratio of 7.12 and a quick ratio of 6.77. Schroders plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,711 ($22.35) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,465 ($45.27). The company has a market capitalization of £7.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,131.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,942.94.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

