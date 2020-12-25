Analysts Set TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Price Target at $52.11

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.11.

Several research firms have recently commented on THS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

NYSE:THS traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.71. 214,755 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 579,784. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. TreeHouse Foods has a 1 year low of $33.50 and a 1 year high of $53.98. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.18.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a positive return on equity of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TreeHouse Foods news, SVP Clifford Braun sold 12,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $470,107.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $57,015. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas Emmet Oneill III sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $296,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,625,238. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,968 shares of company stock worth $883,576 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 17.2% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 29.3% in the third quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage manufacturer in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, and Meal Solutions segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, French toasts, bars, and ready-to-eat cereals.

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.