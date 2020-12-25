Analysts Set UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) PT at $380.55

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-five ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation, fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $380.55.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UNH. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total value of $2,448,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,785,362.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.00, for a total value of $855,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,544,554. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 110,579 shares of company stock valued at $36,632,283. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNH. Plancorp LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 9,530 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,811,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 41,058 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $12,110,000 after buying an additional 4,728 shares during the last quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 37,328 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,638,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alley Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UNH stock traded up $3.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $340.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,360,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,060,799. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. UnitedHealth Group has a fifty-two week low of $187.72 and a fifty-two week high of $367.95. The company has a market capitalization of $323.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $343.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $316.89.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.88 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

