Analysts Set Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) PT at $9.00

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Whitestone REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Whitestone REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Whitestone REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NYSE:WSR traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.90. The stock had a trading volume of 117,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,210. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.88. Whitestone REIT has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $13.89. The stock has a market cap of $334.60 million, a P/E ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.30.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Whitestone REIT had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 16.59%. On average, equities analysts expect that Whitestone REIT will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 39.62%.

About Whitestone REIT

Whitestone is a community-centered shopping center REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high-quality open-air neighborhood centers primarily in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone seeks to create communities that thrive through creating local connections between consumers in the surrounding communities and a well-crafted mix of national, regional and local tenants that provide daily necessities, needed services, entertainment and experiences.

