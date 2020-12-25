Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Heidrick & Struggles International (HSII)

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ: HSII) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/22/2020 – Heidrick & Struggles International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock.

12/16/2020 – Heidrick & Struggles International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock.

12/15/2020 – Heidrick & Struggles International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/15/2020 – Heidrick & Struggles International was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/9/2020 – Heidrick & Struggles International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

12/8/2020 – Heidrick & Struggles International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/18/2020 – Heidrick & Struggles International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock.

11/16/2020 – Heidrick & Struggles International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/10/2020 – Heidrick & Struggles International was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/29/2020 – Heidrick & Struggles International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. serves the executive talent and leadership needs of the world's top organizations as the premier provider of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. is one of the leading global executive search firms. With years of experience in fulfilling their clients' leadership needs, Heidrick & Struggles offers and conducts executive search services in every major business center in the world. It is the premier provider of senior-level Executive Search, Culture Shaping and Leadership Consulting services. They have focused on quality service and built strong leadership teams through their relationships with clients and individuals worldwide. Heidrick & Struggles' leadership experts operate from principal business centers in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific. "

HSII stock opened at $29.64 on Friday. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.99 and a 52-week high of $33.21. The firm has a market cap of $573.83 million, a P/E ratio of -17.44, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.61.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The business services provider reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($1.47). Heidrick & Struggles International had a positive return on equity of 11.69% and a negative net margin of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $143.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.40 million. On average, research analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark R. Harris sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $26,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,747.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 342.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 3,764 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 186.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 309,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,077,000 after buying an additional 201,344 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 10.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 183,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,582,000 after buying an additional 18,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 4.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 321,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,227,000 after acquiring an additional 12,406 shares during the last quarter. 89.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

