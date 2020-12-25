Analyzing Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) & Zoom Telephonics (NASDAQ:MINM)

Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) and Zoom Telephonics (NASDAQ:MINM) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.3% of Communications Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 21.4% of Communications Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 31.6% of Zoom Telephonics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Communications Systems and Zoom Telephonics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Communications Systems 3.35% -1.47% -1.22% Zoom Telephonics -8.41% -34.53% -13.74%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Communications Systems and Zoom Telephonics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Communications Systems $50.91 million 0.83 $6.47 million $0.02 227.00 Zoom Telephonics $37.61 million 2.51 -$3.28 million N/A N/A

Communications Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Zoom Telephonics.

Volatility & Risk

Communications Systems has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zoom Telephonics has a beta of 0.13, indicating that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Communications Systems and Zoom Telephonics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Communications Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00 Zoom Telephonics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Communications Systems presently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 76.21%. Given Communications Systems’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Communications Systems is more favorable than Zoom Telephonics.

Summary

Communications Systems beats Zoom Telephonics on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Communications Systems

Communications Systems, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity infrastructure products and services for broadband networks in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Transition Networks, JDL Technologies, and Net2Edge. The Transition Networks segment manufactures and sells Power over Ethernet switches, media converters, network interface cards, Ethernet switches, small form factor pluggable modules, and other connectivity and data transmission products. This segment sells its products through distributors, resellers, integrators, and original equipment manufacturers to the federal government, enterprise, service provider, industrial, security, and surveillance markets. The JDL Technologies segment offers information technology managed services, such as network design, deployment, and integration; cloud, hosted, and virtualization services; and remote support and management services to commercial, education, and healthcare markets. Its Net2Edge segment manufactures and markets Ethernet based network access devices. This segment serves government, enterprise, utility, industrial, and surveillance markets, as well as service providers through direct sales model, and approved partners and integrators. Communications Systems, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

About Zoom Telephonics

Zoom Telephonics, Inc., together with its subsidiary, designs, produces, markets, sells, and supports Internet access and other communications-related products in North America and internationally. It provides cable modems and gateways, multimedia over coax adapters, digital subscriber line modems, mobile broadband modems and routers, dial-up modems, local area network products, mobile broadband sensors, wireless and wired networking equipment, phone jacks and AC power adapters, and language-related specifics. The company sells its products through retailers and distributors, Internet and telephone service providers, value-added resellers, PC system integrators, and original equipment manufacturers, as well as through a direct sales force and independent sales agents. ZoomTelephonics, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

