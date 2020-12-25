Anoncoin (ANC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $50.00

Anoncoin (CURRENCY:ANC) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. In the last week, Anoncoin has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar. One Anoncoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0454 or 0.00000185 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Anoncoin has a market capitalization of $95,888.65 and approximately $50.00 worth of Anoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 56.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Anoncoin Profile

Anoncoin (CRYPTO:ANC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2013. Anoncoin’s total supply is 2,110,317 coins. The Reddit community for Anoncoin is /r/Anoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Anoncoin’s official Twitter account is @AnoncoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Anoncoin is anoncoin.net

Buying and Selling Anoncoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anoncoin directly using US dollars.

