Anoncoin (ANC) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $17.00

Anoncoin (CURRENCY:ANC) traded 25.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. Anoncoin has a market capitalization of $67,269.15 and approximately $17.00 worth of Anoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Anoncoin has traded down 30.2% against the US dollar. One Anoncoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0319 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Anoncoin Coin Profile

Anoncoin (ANC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2013. Anoncoin’s total supply is 2,110,317 coins. The Reddit community for Anoncoin is /r/Anoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Anoncoin’s official Twitter account is @AnoncoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Anoncoin is anoncoin.net

Anoncoin Coin Trading

Anoncoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anoncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Anoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

