Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2020

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ANTM. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Anthem from $349.00 to $337.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $325.00 to $338.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Anthem has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $344.29.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM opened at $308.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $76.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $316.45 and its 200-day moving average is $284.51. Anthem has a 52-week low of $171.03 and a 52-week high of $338.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.16. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.81 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Anthem will post 22.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total value of $1,822,987.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,024,591.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 4,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,306,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,529,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,334 shares of company stock worth $4,832,984. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Anthem by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd lifted its stake in Anthem by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 52,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,229,000 after purchasing an additional 8,387 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 5.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the third quarter valued at $475,000. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the third quarter valued at $344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

