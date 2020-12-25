AppCoins (APPC) Achieves Market Cap of $5.54 Million

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. One AppCoins token can now be purchased for about $0.0225 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular exchanges. AppCoins has a total market capitalization of $5.54 million and approximately $116,604.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, AppCoins has traded down 31.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get AppCoins alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00047796 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000242 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00005386 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004109 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $79.35 or 0.00325176 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00031847 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00016493 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004098 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About AppCoins

AppCoins (APPC) is a token. Its launch date was November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 246,203,093 tokens and its circulating supply is 246,203,092 tokens. AppCoins’ official website is appcoins.io . AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

AppCoins Token Trading

AppCoins can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AppCoins should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AppCoins using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AppCoins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AppCoins and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.