AppCoins Reaches Market Cap of $5.69 Million (APPC)

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. AppCoins has a market capitalization of $5.69 million and approximately $91,024.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, AppCoins has traded down 30.5% against the U.S. dollar. One AppCoins token can now be bought for about $0.0231 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00046617 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005470 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004036 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $78.30 or 0.00315191 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00031018 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004025 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00016114 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

APPC is a token. It launched on November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 246,203,093 tokens and its circulating supply is 246,203,092 tokens. The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . AppCoins’ official website is appcoins.io

AppCoins can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AppCoins should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AppCoins using one of the exchanges listed above.

