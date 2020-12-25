Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Sidoti raised shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.60.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $78.09 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.37 and a beta of 1.48. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 12 month low of $30.66 and a 12 month high of $82.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $747.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.11 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 16.31%. Analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.72, for a total transaction of $53,704.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,335,663.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total transaction of $350,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,744 shares in the company, valued at $1,506,467.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,765 shares of company stock worth $521,591 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIT. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 146,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $229,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,532,000. Institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

Featured Article: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.