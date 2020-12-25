AQR Capital Management LLC Invests $1.15 Million in Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW)

AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 81,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,000. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Primo Water at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Primo Water by 89.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Primo Water during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Primo Water during the second quarter worth about $147,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Primo Water by 19.2% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 13,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Primo Water by 25.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James started coverage on Primo Water in a report on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Primo Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC upgraded Primo Water from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Primo Water from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRMW opened at $16.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.77. Primo Water Co. has a 1 year low of $6.33 and a 1 year high of $16.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.23.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $517.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.22 million. Primo Water had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 1.29%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Primo Water Co. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 23rd. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation provides home and office bottled water delivery and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers water dispensers, purified bottled water, and self-service refill drinking water; and coffee and tea, and sparkling water beverages from Sparkling Ice, as well as other premium water products.

