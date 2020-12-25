AQR Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 24.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,543 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 8,534 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Perficient were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PRFT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Perficient by 0.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,509 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Perficient by 2.3% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,551 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Perficient by 12.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,969 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Perficient by 37.6% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Perficient by 0.9% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,666 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have commented on PRFT shares. BidaskClub cut Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Perficient from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on Perficient from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Perficient presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.80.

Shares of NASDAQ PRFT opened at $48.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.57, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Perficient, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.88 and a 12-month high of $53.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.64.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $157.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.30 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gary Wimberly acquired 920 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.04 per share, for a total transaction of $39,596.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,038 shares in the company, valued at $518,115.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Lundeen sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $289,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,778,853.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,170 shares of company stock worth $1,893,277. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementation services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

