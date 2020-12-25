AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 10,125 Shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 42.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,125 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Woodmark were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMWD. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in American Woodmark by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in American Woodmark by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in American Woodmark by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 81,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,369,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMWD shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of American Woodmark in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.50.

American Woodmark stock opened at $95.42 on Friday. American Woodmark Co. has a 52 week low of $35.30 and a 52 week high of $117.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 2.27.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $448.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.50 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. On average, research analysts expect that American Woodmark Co. will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order cabinetry in approximately 550 cabinet lines, which include 100 door designs in a range of painted or stained finishes, or engineered finishes under the Duraform name; and fronts made in various wood species, including maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered materials.

