AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 14,591 Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,591 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PMT. CWM LLC grew its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 199.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1,107.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 8,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the third quarter worth about $166,000. 75.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.06.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, insider Doug Jones sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $160,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $18.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.18. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $23.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.86 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.68. Sell-side analysts predict that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.44%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.12%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, including firm commitment to purchase CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

