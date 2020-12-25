AQR Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,807 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of XBiotech worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in XBiotech by 8.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 112,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 8,952 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of XBiotech by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 72,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 14,338 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of XBiotech by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 67,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 5,585 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of XBiotech by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 15,481 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of XBiotech by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares during the period. 14.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get XBiotech alerts:

Shares of XBIT opened at $16.69 on Friday. XBiotech Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.72 and a fifty-two week high of $26.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.39. The company has a market cap of $488.37 million, a P/E ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.50.

In related news, major shareholder Street Financial S.A. Bay sold 1,173,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $22,029,559.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,981,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,212,851.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director W Thorpe Mckenzie sold 375,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $6,862,500.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,730,869 shares of company stock worth $32,259,899. 30.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XBIT shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of XBiotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of XBiotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

XBiotech Company Profile

XBiotech Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company focuses on developing a pipeline of antibody therapies for treating oncology, inflammatory conditions, and infectious diseases. Its product candidates include 514G3, an anti-infective antibody that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Staphylococcus Aureus infections; and other anti-infectious disease antibodies, which are in pre-clinical development to treat Clostridium Difficile, influenza, Ebola, and Herpes Varicella Zoster (Chickenpox).

See Also: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT).

Receive News & Ratings for XBiotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XBiotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.