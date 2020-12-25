Aragon 24 Hour Volume Reaches $8.97 Million (ANT)

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. One Aragon token can now be bought for about $2.89 or 0.00011808 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aragon has a total market cap of $114.35 million and $8.97 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Aragon has traded down 8.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Aragon

Aragon (CRYPTO:ANT) is a token. It was first traded on May 15th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,609,523 tokens. Aragon’s official website is aragon.org . Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Aragon is blog.aragon.org

Aragon Token Trading

Aragon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aragon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

