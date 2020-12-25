ArbitrageCT (ARCT) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2.00

ArbitrageCT (CURRENCY:ARCT) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 25th. One ArbitrageCT token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, HitBTC and YoBit. ArbitrageCT has a market cap of $25,272.59 and approximately $2.00 worth of ArbitrageCT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ArbitrageCT has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00048627 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000241 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00005295 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004151 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.56 or 0.00325263 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00030522 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004140 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00016633 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

ArbitrageCT Token Profile

ArbitrageCT (ARCT) is a token. It launched on October 6th, 2017. ArbitrageCT’s total supply is 150,729,777 tokens and its circulating supply is 104,655,777 tokens. The official website for ArbitrageCT is arbitragect.com . The Reddit community for ArbitrageCT is /r/arbitrageCT . ArbitrageCT’s official Twitter account is @arbitrage_ct

Buying and Selling ArbitrageCT

ArbitrageCT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, HitBTC and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArbitrageCT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArbitrageCT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ArbitrageCT using one of the exchanges listed above.

