Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSE:ARMP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $410,000.00

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2020

Analysts expect Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSE:ARMP) to report sales of $410,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Armata Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $510,000.00 and the lowest is $300,000.00. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Armata Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $710,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $620,000.00 to $800,000.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.50 million, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $6.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Armata Pharmaceuticals.

Shares of NYSE:ARMP traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.89. 7,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,993. The company has a market capitalization of $54.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.81. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $6.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.15.

Armata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted bacteriophage therapeutics for the treatment of antibiotic-resistant infections worldwide. It develops its products using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company's product candidates includes AP-SA02, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial and AP-SA01 that targets staphylococcus aureus, including multidrug-resistant strains.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Armata Pharmaceuticals (ARMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Armata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit