Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSE:ARMP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $410,000.00

Analysts expect Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSE:ARMP) to report sales of $410,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Armata Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $510,000.00 and the lowest is $300,000.00. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Armata Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $710,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $620,000.00 to $800,000.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.50 million, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $6.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Armata Pharmaceuticals.

Shares of NYSE:ARMP traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.89. 7,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,993. The company has a market capitalization of $54.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.81. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $6.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.15.

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted bacteriophage therapeutics for the treatment of antibiotic-resistant infections worldwide. It develops its products using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company's product candidates includes AP-SA02, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial and AP-SA01 that targets staphylococcus aureus, including multidrug-resistant strains.

