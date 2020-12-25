ArtByte (ABY) Market Cap Reaches $2,158.00

ArtByte (CURRENCY:ABY) traded down 15.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. Over the last week, ArtByte has traded down 93.2% against the US dollar. One ArtByte coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. ArtByte has a market capitalization of $2,158.00 and $9.00 worth of ArtByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ArtByte Profile

ABY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2014. ArtByte’s total supply is 792,537,250 coins. ArtByte’s official Twitter account is @artbyteme and its Facebook page is accessible here . ArtByte’s official website is www.artbyte.me . The Reddit community for ArtByte is /r/ArtByte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ArtByte

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArtByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArtByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ArtByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

