ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ASAZY shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. BNP Paribas cut ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

OTCMKTS:ASAZY traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.24. 54,084 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,630. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.47. The firm has a market cap of $25.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 0.79. ASSA ABLOY AB has a fifty-two week low of $7.62 and a fifty-two week high of $12.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, secure lockers, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

