Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) Shares Up 10.3%

Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) shares shot up 10.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.40 and last traded at $0.38. 21,839,957 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,396% from the average session volume of 1,460,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

A number of brokerages have commented on ASRT. Gabelli cut shares of Assertio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Assertio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Assertio in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Assertio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.25.

The company has a market cap of $41.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.70.

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). Assertio had a negative net margin of 145.15% and a negative return on equity of 259.36%. The business had revenue of $34.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.51 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Assertio Holdings, Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Group L.P. Cr sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.38, for a total value of $190,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Assertio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Assertio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Assertio by 5,626.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 121,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 118,997 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Assertio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC increased its stake in Assertio by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 701,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 197,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.88% of the company’s stock.

Assertio Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASRT)

Assertio Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm develops pharmaceuticals. It engages in the provision of solutions to advance patient care in the areas of neurology, orphan and specialty medicines. The company was founded on August 7, 1995 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, IL.

